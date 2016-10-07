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Indicators

Super Passband Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8988
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(26)
Published:
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John Ehlers developed a new oscillator to help minimize computational lag. Oscillator rejects very low-frequency components and as well as high-frequency components so as to minimize noise.

This modification added the new input parameter "Calculation Count".

Oscillator can be used on multiple symbols and multiple timeframes.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16532

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