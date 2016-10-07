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Super Passband Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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John Ehlers developed a new oscillator to help minimize computational lag. Oscillator rejects very low-frequency components and as well as high-frequency components so as to minimize noise.
This modification added the new input parameter "Calculation Count".
Oscillator can be used on multiple symbols and multiple timeframes.
This modification added the new input parameter "Calculation Count".
Oscillator can be used on multiple symbols and multiple timeframes.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16532
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