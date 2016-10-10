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Indicators

Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input variable:

input uint Digit=2; //Number of digits to round to

The moving average itself serves as the color separation line.

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud_Digit indicator

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15859

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