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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Momentum Pinball v.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Made some changes compared to the originally indicator based on Linda Rashke's idea: original has only period 1 and it only uses ema for calculation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16531
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