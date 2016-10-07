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Indicators

Momentum Pinball v.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
8381
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
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Made some changes compared to the originally indicator based on Linda Rashke's idea: original has only period 1 and it only uses ema for calculation.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16531

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