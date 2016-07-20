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FRASMAv2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
jppoton@yahoo.com
Adaptive Moving Average which uses fractals.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.06.2016.
Fig.1. The FRASMAv2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15810
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