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Indicators

FRASMAv2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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FRASMAv2.mq5 (11.39 KB) view
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Real author:

jppoton@yahoo.com

Adaptive Moving Average which uses fractals.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.06.2016.

Fig.1. The FRASMAv2 indicator

Fig.1. The FRASMAv2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15810

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