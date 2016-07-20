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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
iliko [arcsin5@netscape.net]
A tool for measuring market volatility.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 18.02.2009.
Fig.1. The FDI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15811
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