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Indicators

FDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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FDI.mq5 (16.84 KB) view
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Real author:

iliko [arcsin5@netscape.net]

A tool for measuring market volatility.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 18.02.2009.

Fig.1. The FDI indicator

Fig.1. The FDI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15811

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