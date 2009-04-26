CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FRASMAv2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский
Views:
18372
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
FRASMA_v2.mq4 (10.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is an updated version of FRASMA (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8718). It takes the fractal dimension from FGDI (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8844), and adds a parameter "shift" to move the MA by "shift" steps to the right (if "shift" is positive) or to the left (if "shift" is negative), this addition comes from the request of a reader of my blog.

Here is a screen capture with "shift" set to 10:


wajdyss_ADX_Indicator_V1 wajdyss_ADX_Indicator_V1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on ADX Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/post397645-1.html

wajdyss_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2 wajdyss_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell , it's Depends on SSL channel chart Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29121.html

a very simple ea help you test your strategy a very simple ea help you test your strategy

a practice ea, create a horizontal line above the close to buy , below to sell. after position opened. create a new horizontal line to modify the stop loss and take profit. create a vertical line to close the position.

SVS_Trend_v2 SVS_Trend_v2

PowerTrend V.2