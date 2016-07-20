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iRSISign_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The iRSISign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iRSISign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input Parameters of the iRSISign indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator timeframe for calculation uint ATR_Period=14; input uint RSIPeriod=14; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input uint UpLevel=70; // overbought level input uint DnLevel=30; // oversold level
- iRSISign_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrMediumTurquoise; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrLightSalmon; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner to display a symbol input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of the iRSISign_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- Alert Settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indicator triggering option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
If several iRSISign_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file iRSISign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. iRSISign_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation
Fig.2. The iRSISign_HTF_Signal indicator. Signal for a deal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15804
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