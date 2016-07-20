Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FRASMAv2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4383
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The FRASMAv2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires FRASMAv2.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The FRASMAv2_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15816
Exp_FRASMAv2
The Exp_FRASMAv2 Expert Advisor is based on change in color of the FRASMAv2 moving average.FDI_HTF
The FDI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.