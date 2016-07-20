The iRSISign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iRSISign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

The iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iWPRSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.