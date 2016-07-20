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Harami - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Paul Stringer
Indicator to identify the Harami patterns.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.06.2016.
Fig.1. The Harami indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15809
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The iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iWPRSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.