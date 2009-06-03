CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Harami - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский
Views:
36466
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Harami.mq4 (4.4 KB) view
Hi All,

This is just a simple Harami bar finder... Do with it what you will...

Found it useful on H1 charts and seems good for 80-100 pips per trade indication.

Close on any reversal indication as seen in the middle of the image & follow with 100+ pips on the subsequent long.

Keep stops fairly tight !

Regards - TFDM.

(I've updated the code - you no longer need to comment out the include)

Harami Indicator - H1 / EURUSD

