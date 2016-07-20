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Indicators

iWPRSign_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iWPRSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input Parameters of the iWPRSign indicator: 
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H4;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
uint ATR_Period=14;
input uint WPRPeriod=14;
input int UpLevel=-30; //overbought level
input int DnLevel=-70; //oversold level

  2. iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrMediumSeaGreen;          // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrIndianRed;               // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner to display a symbol
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset

  3. Input parameters of the iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Alert Settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Indicator triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

If several iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file iWPRSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. iWPRSign_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.1. iWPRSign_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. The iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator. Signal for a deal

Fig.2. The iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator. Signal for a deal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15802

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