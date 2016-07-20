Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Directed_Movement_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5009
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Directed_Movement indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Directed_Movement indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file Directed_Movement.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The Directed_Movement_Candle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15754
The Exp_ColorRsiMACD Expert Advisor based on the signals taken from the ColorRsiMACD histogram.ColorRsiMACD_HTF
The ColorRsiMACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Trading system based on Directed_Movement_Candle indicator signals.ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit_HTF
The ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.