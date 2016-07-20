CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ColorRsiMACD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4990
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ColorRsiMACD.mq5 (12.02 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorRsiMACD.mq5 (11.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_ColorRsiMACD Expert Advisor based on the signals taken from the ColorRsiMACD histogram. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakout of the zero level by the MACD histogram or if there is change in the direction of the histogram or signal line and also if there is breakout of the signal line by the histogram (depending on the options selected in the Mode input parameter).

input AlgMode Mode=MACDdisposition;//algorithm to enter the market

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorRsiMACD.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 at USDJPY H6:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15753

ColorRsiMACD_HTF ColorRsiMACD_HTF

The ColorRsiMACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ColorRsiMACD ColorRsiMACD

The MACD histogram based on the difference of the RSI oscillator and its averaging.

Directed_Movement_Candle Directed_Movement_Candle

The Directed_Movement indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Exp_Directed_Movement_Candle Exp_Directed_Movement_Candle

Trading system based on Directed_Movement_Candle indicator signals.