Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Directed_Movement - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4932
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Double smoothed RSI indicator in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 05.04.2016.
Fig.1. Directed_Movement
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15560
trend_arrow_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by trend_arrows indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.trend_arrows_sign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the trend_arrows indicator algorithm.