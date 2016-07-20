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Exp_Directed_Movement_Candle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Directed_Movement_Candle.mq5 (8.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Directed_Movement.mq5 (8.45 KB) view
Directed_Movement_Candle.mq5 (10.33 KB) view
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Trading system based on Directed_Movement_Candle indicator signals. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator candlesticks changes from blue to pink or vice versa.

Place Directed_Movement_Candle.ex5 and Directed_Movement.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15761

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