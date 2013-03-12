CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9481
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
trendrange.mq5 (6.77 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The trend indicator with three states:

  • Weak trend and a flat (gray color);
  • Medium trend (blue color);
  • Strong trend (pink color).

The size of bars of the histogram is defined as a multiplication of the candlestick size in points by a volume, and in case of large gaps, as a multiplication of a gap in points by a volume. The criterion for comparison when coloring bars is the histogram deviation value from its average value. Size for comparison is a mean square deviation.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The TrendRange indicator

Fig.1 The TrendRange indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1573

IncGUI_BitPicA IncGUI_BitPicA

An updated version of the CBitPic class with the ability to control drawing transparency

VolatilityPivot VolatilityPivot

This indicator is calculated on the basis of currency pair volatility displaying the nearest support and resistance level depending on the trend direction.

WeeklyPivot WeeklyPivot

The indicator of reversal points drawn on the week candlesticks

TradeAlgorithms TradeAlgorithms

Trade functions library designed for use in the code of scripts and Expert Advisors depending on a broker