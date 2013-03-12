The trend indicator with three states:

Weak trend and a flat (gray color);

Medium trend (blue color);

Strong trend (pink color).

The size of bars of the histogram is defined as a multiplication of the candlestick size in points by a volume, and in case of large gaps, as a multiplication of a gap in points by a volume. The criterion for comparison when coloring bars is the histogram deviation value from its average value. Size for comparison is a mean square deviation.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The TrendRange indicator