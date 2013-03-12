CodeBaseSections
WeeklyPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
9063
(22)
weeklypivot.mq5 (8.64 KB) view
The real author:

The author is unknown

The indicator of reversal points drawn on the week candlesticks. Average purple line is a pivot on the week candlesticks. Support and resistance levels are defined by the size of candlesticks.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.  

Fig.1 The WeeklyPivot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1572

