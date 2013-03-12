Join our fan page
WeeklyPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
The author is unknown
The indicator of reversal points drawn on the week candlesticks. Average purple line is a pivot on the week candlesticks. Support and resistance levels are defined by the size of candlesticks.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.
Fig.1 The WeeklyPivot indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1572
