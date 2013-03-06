The real author:

S.B.T.

The indicator is calculated on the basis of currency pair volatility displaying the nearest support and resistance level depending on the trend direction. It can be used as a trend indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 18.09.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The VolatilityPivot indicator