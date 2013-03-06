Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VolatilityPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9497
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
S.B.T.
The indicator is calculated on the basis of currency pair volatility displaying the nearest support and resistance level depending on the trend direction. It can be used as a trend indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 18.09.2007.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1 The VolatilityPivot indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1563
The indicator displays the number of false breakthroughs for the specified periodVSI
Indicador que calcula o volume por segundo (ou de um determinado período) e sua correspondente média móvel.
An updated version of the CBitPic class with the ability to control drawing transparencyTrendRange
The trend indicator with three states.