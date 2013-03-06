CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VolatilityPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9497
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
volatilitypivot.mq5 (7.05 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

S.B.T.

The indicator is calculated on the basis of currency pair volatility displaying the nearest support and resistance level depending on the trend direction. It can be used as a trend indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 18.09.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The VolatilityPivot indicator

Fig.1 The VolatilityPivot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1563

False Breakouts Counter False Breakouts Counter

The indicator displays the number of false breakthroughs for the specified period

VSI VSI

Indicador que calcula o volume por segundo (ou de um determinado período) e sua correspondente média móvel.

IncGUI_BitPicA IncGUI_BitPicA

An updated version of the CBitPic class with the ability to control drawing transparency

TrendRange TrendRange

The trend indicator with three states.