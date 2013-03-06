The detailed description is here.

Added:

the SetColorFormat(ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT aColorFormat=COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) method;

the parameter: aColorFormat - the ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT color format;

in the Init() method the aColorFormat parameter is added.



In all methods of color setting the aA parameter is added, it has values from 0 to 255. 0 - transparent drawing, 255 - transparent. Default value is 255.

In the Stream.mq5 file (script) is given the example of drawing with transparency.