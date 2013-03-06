Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
IncGUI_BitPicA - library for MetaTrader 5
The detailed description is here.
Added:
- the SetColorFormat(ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT aColorFormat=COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) method;
- the parameter: aColorFormat - the ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT color format;
- in the Init() method the aColorFormat parameter is added.
In all methods of color setting the aA parameter is added, it has values from 0 to 255. 0 - transparent drawing, 255 - transparent. Default value is 255.
In the Stream.mq5 file (script) is given the example of drawing with transparency.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1556
