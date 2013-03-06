Join our fan page
VSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Autor real:
DriverDan
Indicador que calcula o volume por segundo (ou de um determinado período) e sua correspondente média móvel.
Este indicador foi implementado pela primeira vez em MQL4 e publicado na Base de Código em 19.09.2007.
Este indicador utiliza a biblioteca de classes SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (deve ser copiada para terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). O uso desta classe está descrito com mais detalhes no Artigo "Série de preço médio para cálculos intermediários sem utilizar buffers adicionais".
Fig.1 Indicador VSI
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1561
