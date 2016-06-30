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ROC2_VG - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Vladislav Goshkov (VG)
Plotting ROC indicators of two arbitrary types (including Momentum) and periods in a single window.
Indicator calculation equations:
- MOM = (price - prevPrice) [Momentum];
- ROC = ((price/prevPrice)-1)*100 [Rate of change];
- ROCP = (price-prevPrice)/prevPrice [Rate of change Percentage];
- ROCR = (price/prevPrice) [Rate of change ratio];
- ROCR100 = (price/prevPrice)*100 [Rate of change ratio 100 Scale].
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.03.2006.
Fig.1. ROC2_VG
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15627
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