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Indicators

ROC2_VG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ROC2_VG.mq5 (7.84 KB) view
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Real author:

Vladislav Goshkov (VG)

Plotting ROC indicators of two arbitrary types (including Momentum) and periods in a single window.

Indicator calculation equations:

  • MOM = (price - prevPrice) [Momentum];
  • ROC = ((price/prevPrice)-1)*100 [Rate of change];
  • ROCP = (price-prevPrice)/prevPrice [Rate of change Percentage];
  • ROCR = (price/prevPrice) [Rate of change ratio];
  • ROCR100 = (price/prevPrice)*100 [Rate of change ratio 100 Scale].

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.03.2006.

Fig.1. ROC2_VG

Fig.1. ROC2_VG

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15627

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