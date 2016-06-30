CodeBaseSections
ROC2 VG - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Plotting the ROC indicators of two custom types (including Momentum) and periods in one window.

ROC2 VG


The following is the table of Rate-Of-Change implemented in TA-LIB:


MOM = (price - prevPrice) [Momentum]


ROC = ((price/prevPrice)-1)*100 [Rate of change]


ROCP = (price-prevPrice)/prevPrice [Rate of change Percentage]


ROCR = (price/prevPrice) [Rate of change ratio]


ROCR100 = (price/prevPrice)*100 [Rate of change ratio 100 Scale]



Here are the equivalent function in other software:


TA-Lib | Tradestation | Metastock



MOM | Momentum | ROC (Point)


ROC | ROC | ROC (Percent)


ROCP | PercentChange | -


ROCR | - | -


ROCR100 | - | MO



The MOM function is the only one who is not normalized, and thus


should be avoided for comparing different time serie of prices.



ROC and ROCP are centered at zero and can have positive and negative


value. Here are some equivalence:


ROC = ROCP/100


= ((price-prevPrice)/prevPrice)/100


= ((price/prevPrice)-1)*100



ROCR and ROCR100 are ratio respectively centered at 1 and 100 and are
always positive values.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8128

