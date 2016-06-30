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XEnvelopes_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Envelopes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. XEnvelopes_Digit
Fig.2. XEnvelopes_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15630
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