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M2_MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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M2_MA implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by M2_MA indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
The indicator requires M2_MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. M2_MACandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15622
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