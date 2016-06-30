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Indicators

M2_MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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M2_MA.mq5 (7.54 KB) view
M2_MACandle.mq5 (8.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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M2_MA implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by M2_MA indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

The indicator requires M2_MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. M2_MACandle

Fig.1. M2_MACandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15622

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