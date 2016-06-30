M2_MA implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by M2_MA indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

The indicator requires M2_MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. M2_MACandle