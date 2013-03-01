CodeBaseSections
i-Friday_Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
7728
(24)
i-friday_sig.mq5 (11.21 KB) view
The real author:

Igor V. Kim aka KimIV

Entries and exits signals on the system "Friday effect" for trading on Friday.

Signals are determined by the daily candlestick of the previous day. If the candlestick is growing, then in hour defined by the HourOpenPos indicator input parameter (position opening time), Long will be opened which in its turn will be closed at the moment of time defined by the HourClosePos indicator input parameter (Position closing time). Analogically shorts on day candlestick falling in Thursday will be opened. The arrows of the indicator identify entries, the rounds - exits from positions.

The indicator does not work on timeframes more than an hour! This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.09.2007. 

Fig.1 The i-Friday_Sig indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1559

