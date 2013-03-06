Narrowest Range Signal

The idea of the indicator is a variation of iVLT. Algorithm for calculation is in the following:

on each bar calculate the range for the set number of bars, i.e. the distance from the maximum high to the minimum low.

if range calculated on the current bar is less than the minimum range calculated on the previous bars, it is a signal of the market compression.



Parameters:

Bars in Range - the number of bars for calculation of the range (the current bar).



- the number of bars for calculation of the range (the current bar). Check Period - the period of the minimum range definition.



Recommendations: