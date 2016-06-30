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Indicators

MaChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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MaChannel.mq5 (10.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

A simple trend indicator based on two Moving Averages in NRTR form. The MAs are based on timeseries by High and Low of a price series.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.06.2012.

Fig.1. MaChannel

Fig.1. MaChannel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15606

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