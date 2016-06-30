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Indicators

AsymmetricStochNR_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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asymmetricstochnr_sign.mq5 (11.59 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author:

Svinozavr

Semaphore signal indicator using asymmetric Stochastic oscillator. Signals are activated in case the oscillator crosses the signal line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. AsymmetricStochNR_Sign

Fig.1. AsymmetricStochNR_Sign

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15585

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