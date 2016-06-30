Real author:

Svinozavr

Semaphore signal indicator using asymmetric Stochastic oscillator. Signals are activated in case the oscillator crosses the signal line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. AsymmetricStochNR_Sign