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AsymmetricStochNR_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Svinozavr
Semaphore signal indicator using asymmetric Stochastic oscillator. Signals are activated in case the oscillator crosses the signal line.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. AsymmetricStochNR_Sign
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15585
AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud_HTF
AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud
Asymmetric Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored cloud.