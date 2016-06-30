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Indicators

Q2MA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Q2MA.mq5 (6.48 KB) view
Q2MA_HTF.mq5 (10.63 KB) view
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Q2MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Q2MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. Q2MA_HTF

Fig.1. Q2MA_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15617

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