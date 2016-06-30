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Indicators

Q2MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Q2MA.mq5 (6.48 KB) view
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Real author:

Unknown

A simple trend indicator based on two Moving Averages in the form of a colored cloud. The MAs are based on timeseries by Close and Open of a price series.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 08.06.2011.

Fig.1. Q2MA

Fig.1. Q2MA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15605

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