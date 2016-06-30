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Indicators

AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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asymmetricstochnr_cloud.mq5 (11 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author:

Svinozavr

Asymmetric Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud

Fig.1. AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15582

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