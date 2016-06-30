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AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Svinozavr
Asymmetric Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15582
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