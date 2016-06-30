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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
InstTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
John F. Ehlers
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.
Fig.1. InstTrend
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15566
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