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Indicators

trend_arrows_sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Semaphore signal indicator based on the trend_arrows indicator algorithm.

Fig.1. trend_arrows_sign

Fig.1. trend_arrows_sign

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15557

Exp_trend_arrows Exp_trend_arrows

Trading system based on trend_arrows indicator signals.

trend_arrows_HTF trend_arrows_HTF

trend_arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

trend_arrows_HTF_Signal trend_arrows_HTF_Signal

trend_arrow_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by trend_arrows indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

Directed_Movement Directed_Movement

Double smoothed RSI indicator in the form of a colored cloud.