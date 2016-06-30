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Indicators

ZZ_Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5837
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(18)
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ZZ_Color.mq5 (7.53 KB) view
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Real author:

MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Simple and resource efficient ZigZag.

Fig.1. ZZ_Color

Fig.1. ZZ_Color

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15565

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