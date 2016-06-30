Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZZ_Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5837
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Simple and resource efficient ZigZag.
Fig.1. ZZ_Color
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15565
Directed_Movement
Double smoothed RSI indicator in the form of a colored cloud.trend_arrows_HTF_Signal
trend_arrow_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by trend_arrows indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
InstTrend
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.Exp_VWAP_Close
Exp_VWAP_Close is based on VWAP_Close moving average change of direction.