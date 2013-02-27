Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FractalAMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7558
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
MrPip
The fractal adaptive Moving Average by John Ehlers. Version 1.1 7/17/2006. The RPeriod indicator input parameter (length) will be forcibly equal to even number. Odd numbers of the parameter will be decreased to the following even number.
The simplest appliance of this indicator is use of FractalAMA orange line and its purple signal line crossing.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.11.2008.
Fig.1 The FractalAMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1547
The simplest semaphore signal indicator based on different period Moving AveragesExp_ToCloseProfit
The Expert Advisor to perform global Take Profit for all open positions.
An Expert Advisor based on the difference of two moving averages.ElliottWaveMaker 3.0
ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 is Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves and Andrew's Pitchforks, a logical extension of version 2.0 known as AutoElliottWaveMaker. In version 3.0 minor errors are corrected, the ability to draw Andrew's Pitchforks and a few additional functions are added.