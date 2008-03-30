Author:



FractalAMA Description: Fractal Adaptive Moving Average - by John Ehlers Version 1.1 7/17/2006

Heavily modified and reprogrammed by Matt Kennel

The FRAMA is an alternative indicator to the default fractals that is included with the MT4 installation.

October 2005 Issue - "FRAMA - Fractal Adaptive Moving Average" Length will be forced to be an even number. Odd numbers will be bumped up to the next even number.

