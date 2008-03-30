CodeBaseSections
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author:

FractalAMA Description: Fractal Adaptive Moving Average - by John Ehlers Version 1.1 7/17/2006

Heavily modified and reprogrammed by Matt Kennel

Description:

The FRAMA is an alternative indicator to the default fractals that is included with the MT4 installation.

October 2005 Issue - "FRAMA - Fractal Adaptive Moving Average" Length will be forced to be an even number. Odd numbers will be bumped up to the next even number.

Last modified 2006.

There is another FRAMA already uploaded to codebase, this one may accompany it. I find it useful.


