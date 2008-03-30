Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 36041
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
FractalAMA Description: Fractal Adaptive Moving Average - by John Ehlers Version 1.1 7/17/2006
Heavily modified and reprogrammed by Matt Kennel
Description:
The FRAMA is an alternative indicator to the default fractals that is included with the MT4 installation.
October 2005 Issue - "FRAMA - Fractal Adaptive Moving Average" Length will be forced to be an even number. Odd numbers will be bumped up to the next even number.
Last modified 2006.
There is another FRAMA already uploaded to codebase, this one may accompany it. I find it useful.
Image:
FiboPiv_v2
FiboPiv_v2 indicator.TDI-With Alerts
Indicator TDI-With Alerts. The description look in a code.
Donchain counter - channel system
Adviser Donchain counter-channel system. Uses indicator Donchian Channels - Generalized version1.RPM5_MT4_[ea]
Adviser RPM5_MT4_[ea].