Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EMA-Crossover_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9846
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)
The simplest semaphore signal indicator based on different period Moving Averages. This indicator is better to use only on the trend market, as its use on the flat market will be unprofitable due to numerous false triggers.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 09.10.2007.
Fig.1 The EMA-Crossover_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1548
The Expert Advisor to perform global Take Profit for all open positions.Exp_ToCloseLoss
The Expert Advisor to perform global Stop Loss on all open positions
The fractal adaptive Moving Average by John Ehlers. Version 1.1 7/17/2006Difference of Two Moving Averages
An Expert Advisor based on the difference of two moving averages.