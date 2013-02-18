Watch how to download trading robots for free
Support-Resistance Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Tinytjan
The channel is drawn using Gauss Transform. Input parameter sets the width of the window within which the indicator is calculated.
input uint WindowSize=20; //the width of the window
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.02.2008.
Fig.1 The Support-Resistance Indicator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1526
