CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Support-Resistance Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
23433
(30)
The real author:

Tinytjan

The channel is drawn using Gauss Transform. Input parameter sets the width of the window within which the indicator is calculated. 

input uint WindowSize=20; //the width of the window

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.02.2008.

Fig.1 The Support-Resistance Indicator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1526

