The idea of creating the script

I want to introduce you a small script "MPC - Measure Popular Candles" which measures (searches) the most frequently occurring candlesticks.

This script visually displays the scale using the previously set parameters. This script displays the frequency of candlesticks which have different size of bodies and shadows. The idea to develop the script appeared when drawing a special indicator which should get settings considering the size of candlesticks bodies. Unfortunately, the idea didn't fulfill expectations.

This script can be used as, for example, for searching the largest candlesticks and their frequency of occurrence in the chart or in the smallest or average candlesticks.

The example of using

For example, the script can be used to find the frequency of occurrence of candlesticks bodies with size of 2 points or higher, the step is also 2 points (i.e. the size of candlesticks bodies is 2, 4, 6, etc. points). The range of search will be 1000 candlesticks and the size of candlesticks bodies will be changed from 0 to 50 points (the script standard settings).



The script requires the full history in the investigated range, otherwise its work can be delayed. The script doesn't have rounding full number function and can make one tick deviations.



The instances of the script work in the chart

Settings