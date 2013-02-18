This trading system is drawn on the basis of the JMASlope indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing.

Depending on input parameter value there is a choice of one of two algorithms of trading system:

input AlgMode Mode=breakdown;

In the first algorithm the signal to perform a deal is formed if there was a breakthrough of the zero line. In the second algorithm the signal is formed when the oscillator changes its direction.

Place JMASlope.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results