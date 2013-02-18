CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_JMASlope - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
exp_jmaslope.mq5 (8.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
jmaslope.mq5 (7.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

This trading system is drawn on the basis of the JMASlope indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing.

Depending on input parameter value there is a choice of one of two algorithms of trading system:

input AlgMode Mode=breakdown; //an algorithm to enter the market

In the first algorithm the signal to perform a deal is formed if there was a breakthrough of the zero line. In the second algorithm the signal is formed when the oscillator changes its direction.

Place JMASlope.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1524

