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Indicators

Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_Sign.mq5 (10.81 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Semaphore signal indicator based on the Elliott_Wave_Oscillator indicator algorithm.

Input Parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_MODE Mode=MODE1; //Signal defining algorithm
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; //Method of averaging of the first Moving Average
input int Length1=5; //Depth of the first Moving Average                   
input int Phase1=15; //Parameter of the first Moving Average,
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Applied_price_ IPC1=PRICE_MEDIAN_;//First MA price constant
input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; //Second MA averaging method
input int Length2=35; //Depth of the second MA
input int Phase2=15;  //Parameter of the second MA,
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Applied_price_ IPC2=PRICE_MEDIAN_;//Second MA price constant
input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
input bool Sign=true; //Activate a one-time audio signal when the arrow appears at a closed bar
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".


Fig.1. Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_Sign

Fig.1. Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_Sign

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15263

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