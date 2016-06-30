Real author:

tonyc2a@yahoo.com

Elliott Waves oscillator.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 12.07.2006.

Fig.1. Elliott_Wave_Oscillator