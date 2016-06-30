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ResSup - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays a symbol price momentum. Pink and green lines are displayed on a chart indicating a market entry direction. Sell if the price breaks through the lower line and buy if it pierces the upper one. The indicator works best on H1 and higher. Support/resistance lines are calculated as local extreme values per the number of bars defined by iPeriod input parameter.
input uint iPeriod=24; //price extremums searching period
The countdown for searching extreme values starts from the bar set in SignalBar.
input uint SignalBar=1; //bar index for searching extremums
Fig.1. ResSup
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15265
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