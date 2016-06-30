The indicator displays a symbol price momentum. Pink and green lines are displayed on a chart indicating a market entry direction. Sell if the price breaks through the lower line and buy if it pierces the upper one. The indicator works best on H1 and higher. Support/resistance lines are calculated as local extreme values per the number of bars defined by iPeriod input parameter.

input uint iPeriod= 24 ;

The countdown for searching extreme values starts from the bar set in SignalBar.

input uint SignalBar= 1 ;





Fig.1. ResSup