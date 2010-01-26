CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Stochastic Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
stochastic.mq5 (4.75 KB) view
The Stochastic Oscillator technical indicator compares where a security’s price closed relative to its price range over a given time period.

The Stochastic Oscillator is displayed as two lines. The main line is called %K. The second line, called %D, is a Moving Average of %K. The %K line is usually displayed as a solid line and the %D line is usually displayed as a dotted line.

There are several ways to interpret a Stochastic Oscillator. Three popular methods include:

  • Buy when the Oscillator (either %K or %D) falls below a specific level (for example, 20) and then rises above that level.Sell when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (for example, 80) and then falls below that level;
  • Buy when the %K line rises above the %D line and sell when the %K line falls below the %D line;
  • Look for divergences. For instance: where prices are making a series of new highs and the Stochastic Oscillator is failing to surpass its previous highs.

Stochastic Oscillator Indicator

Stochastic Oscillator

Calculation:

The Stochastic Oscillator has four variables:

  • %K period. This is the number of time periods used in the stochastic calculation;
  • %K Slowing Period. This value controls the internal smoothing of %K. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic;
  • %D period. This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of %K;
  • %D smoothing method. The method (i.e., Exponential, Simple, Smoothed, or Weighted) that is used to calculate %D.

The formula for %K is:

%K = (CLOSE-LOW(%K))/(HIGH(%K)-LOW(%K))*100

where:

  • CLOSE - is today’s closing price;
  • LOW(%K) - the lowest low in %K periods;
  • HIGH(%K) - the highest high in %K periods.

The %D moving average is calculated according to the formula:

%D = SMA(%K, N)

where:

