LaguerreVolume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The real author:

Emerald King, t_david

Volume indicator smoothed by the Laguerre filter.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 12.10.2007.   

Fig.1 The LaguerreVolume indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1515

