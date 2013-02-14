Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
LaguerreVolume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7241
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Emerald King, t_david
Volume indicator smoothed by the Laguerre filter.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 12.10.2007.
Fig.1 The LaguerreVolume indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1515
The indicator displays the situation when the direction of price movement and technical indicators does not coincideMa_Distance_From_Price
A semaphore signal indicator for the moments when the trend force measured by the deviation of the price from the Moving Average is higher than a fixed limit
A typical and sufficiently smooth oscillator which can apply all oscillator analytical instrumentsAbsoluteStrengthMarket
A tape indicator which defines the market state using the AbsoluteStrength indicator