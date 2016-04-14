Real author:

Witold Wozniak

AdaptiveRVI is the Relative Vigor Index oscillator that adapts to the constantly changing marker cycles of a real financial asset.

Conventional oscillators require constant adjustment of the averaging period for the current market conditions. In this indicator, the period id adjusted automatically. This is done through the use of the additional CyclePeriod indicator, which calculates the indicator averaging period for the current market state.

The indicator has been developed based on the article "Using The Fisher Transform" by John Ehlers that was published in November 2002 in the Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities magazine.

The indicator uses the CyclePeriod indicator for operation. Add the compiled file of CyclePeriod to the \MQL5\Indicators folder of the client terminal.

Fig.1. The AdaptiveRVI and AdaptiveRVICloud indicators