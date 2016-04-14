CodeBaseSections
XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
xma_bbx7_cloud_digit_grid.mq5 (25.1 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator

Fig.2 The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator

Fig.2. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15178

