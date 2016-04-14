CodeBaseSections
RVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5518
(14)
RVI.mq5 (9 KB) view
RVICloud.mq5 (8.46 KB) view
Real author:

Witold Wozniak

The Relative Vigor Index oscillator developed based on the article "Using The Fisher Transform" by John Ehlers that was published in November 2002 in the Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities magazine.

Fig.1. The RVI and RVICloud indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15171

