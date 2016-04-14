Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_Laguerre - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3408
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system based on the signals of the ColorLaguerre indicator. A signal is generated at the close of a bar if a colored indicator arrow has appeared.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ColorLaguerre.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15165
The JMA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Gaus_MA_StDev_HTF
The Gaus_MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
AdaptiveRVI is the Relative Vigor Index oscillator that adapts to the constantly changing marker cycles of a real financial asset.RVI
The Relative Vigor Index oscillator developed based on the article "Using The Fisher Transform" by John Ehlers that was published in November 2002 in the Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities magazine.