Libraries

MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal - library for MetaTrader 5

Genes Luna | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8605
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
SignalDIDI.mqh (6.24 KB) view
Signal based on the indicator developed by the Brazilian analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of 3 Moving Averages (3,8,20), AKA Didi's needles, which allows the visualization of reversal points.

